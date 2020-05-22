Coronavirus | One dies in A.P.; Kerala adds 42 fresh cases

Andhra Pradesh reported one COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours in Krishna district. The focus was also on Kerala on Friday as it reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, with 42 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

While 40 cases were returnees from other States and abroad, two persons developed the disease through contact with known/unknown sources of infection.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that even as Kerala was bracing itself for a surge in the coming days, it was taking a conscious stand to welcome all its people home, fully confident that with the right precautions and aggressive containment measures, the crisis could be managed.

Everyone would be taken care of and the best of medical treatment would be offered, he said.

The focus now would be in improving intensive management of serious COVID-19 disease as the number of people with severe disease would go up.

Of the 40 returnees, 17 were expatriates from foreign countries and 23 from other States, especially Maharashtra.

Kannur reported 12 cases; Kasaragod seven; Palakkad and Kozhikode five each; Thrissur and Malappuram four each; two from Kottayam; and one case each was reported in Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad.

Of the two ‘contact’ cases, one was a health worker in Kozhikode and the other was in Kannur. Two persons recovered from the disease.

Kerala had so far reported 732 cases of COVID-19, of which, 216 persons were under treatment. A total of 512 persons had recovered from the disease.

The number of people under surveillance rose to 84,258, of whom 83,649 were on either home or institutional quarantine, while 609 were admitted in hospitals.

Till date, Kerala had tested samples from 51,310 persons, of which, 49,535 samples were negative. Of the 7,072 sentinel surveillance samples from select groups in the community, 6,630 were negative.

The Chief Minister said that people returning to Kerala must undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine. He clarified that this would apply to those who were coming to Kerala to stay for longer periods.

“For people travelling to Kerala for a day for business purposes, the government will not insist on 14-day quarantine. They can come into the State, following all the safety precautions that our Health Department insists on,” he said.

A.P. toll now 55

Andhra Pradesh’s fatalities rose to 55 with the latest death. Fifty-one persons recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Among 8,415 samples tested in a day, 62 cases were found to be positive. Of these, four from Chittoor and 14 from Nellore were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai. The total positive cases in the State stood at 2,514, of which 1,731 were discharged and remaining were under treatment, while another 153 cases were from other states.

The positive cases from other States included Odisha (10), Maharashtra (101), Gujarat (26), Karnataka (1), West Bengal (1), Rajasthan (11) and Tamil Nadu (3).

138 new cases in Karnataka

In Karnataka, a total of 138 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Friday. The highest number of cases were from Chickballapur with 47 the second highest from Hassan with 14, while Raichur reported 10 cases and Bengaluru Urban five.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the State stood at 1,743. Of these, 597 patients had been discharged. On Friday alone, 26 were discharged.

Meanwhile, an analysis of 618 cases reported since May 14, revealed that 62% had a travel history to Maharashtra.

The second highest number of cases [138] were reported from those who were contacts of those who tested earlier.

Also, 21 patients had an international travel history, and 15 had travelled to Tamil Nadu.

Several patients who come for tests provided false numbers and this led to confusion, said Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

The Minister said that the use of Aarogya Setu app was compulsory for all those who undergo testing .

“It was also mandatory to provide their own mobile number during testing,” he said.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Bengaluru bureaus)