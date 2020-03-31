COVID-19 | North Kerala cases have roots in Dubai’s Naif

Fresh evidence has emerged that a majority of the COVID-19 cases in north Kerala, especially in Karasagod district, could be linked to Naif neighbourhood, one of the densely populated areas in the emirate of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Already the State Health Department has confirmed that the SARS-CoV-2 positive cases could have reached the northern parts of the State possibly in March first week. With more confirmed cases, the Dubai health authorities are carrying out a door-to-door screening in Naif district. The Al Ras area has been locked down for two weeks from Tuesday to intensify disinfection.

“The connection between Naif, one of the congested areas in Dubai, and Kerala is well known. Many could have been carriers of the disease. Social distancing of these expatriates may have been challenging for them. Now, identification and isolation are being carried out,” Balu Bhaskar, Director, Intensive Care Medicine, The American Hospital, Dubai, told The Hindu over phone on Tuesday.

Immune system

Since the SARS-CoV-2 virus is pervasive, he said those infected could be more than the actual numbers.

“But the immune system of those living in Naif could possibly be strong,” said Dr. Bhaskar, an India-born Australian citizen, who is a specialist in critical care medicine.

“In the last two decades, the area has turned into a low income neighbourhood. It is a sort of glorified slum in Dubai. Here, nationality or religion does not matter,” Vinod Chacko, a entrepreneur and resident of Dubai for the last 25 years, said.

He said the old apartments that house the blue-collar workers at Naif and its vicinity have spacious rooms. “The rent is comparatively low and there are no stipulations on the number of tenants. An apartment with three rooms has more than 30 occupants and these include people from delivery boys to mobile shop salesman to waiters,” he said.

Naif district is not just home to the gold souk and museums, but also to auto spare parts, textiles, electric and electronic goods.

The Dubai health authorities have done spot screening and travel history of the residents and they are being tested for COVID-19.