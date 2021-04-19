Kerala

Coronavirus | Night curfew to be imposed in Kerala from tomorrow

19 April 2021
Updated: 19 April 2021 19:06 IST

The decision in this regard was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Dr V.P. Joy

The Kerala government on Monday decided to impose night curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from April 20 in view of the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the State.

The decision in this regard was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Dr V.P. Joy, this evening.

Kerala had logged 18,257 cases on Sunday, pushing the infection load to 12.39 lakh.

The government has also directed all domestic travellers coming to the state to undergo RT-PCR tests.

