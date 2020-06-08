Kerala

Coronavirus lockdown | Padmanabhaswamy temple not to allow devotees till June 30

A view of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on March 14, 2020. File

A view of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on March 14, 2020. File  

Due to concern over spike in COVID-19 cases in State

The Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple authorities here have reversed their decision to allow devotees to worship at the temple from June 9.

Also read:  Decision to reopen temples triggers political row in Kerala

The administration committee that met on Monday afternoon in the wake of the concerns raised over the opening of places of worship in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases in the State decided to reverse the decision. As per the new decision, devotees will not be allowed entry till June 30.

The meeting was convened hurriedly amidst reports that other temples preferred to keep their doors shut to the devotees for the time being and following opposition from various quarters to allowing the devotees.

For the past few days, the temple authorities were gearing up for opening the temple to the devotees in a restricted way adhering to physical-distancing norms and the directives issued by the government.

Also read: Mar Thoma churches not to open on June 9

Temple executive officer V. Ratheesan said the reversal of the decision had been taken by the committee. The committee would meet again in the last week of June to review the situation and take a call.

Offerings come down

The decision comes at a time when the authorities are trying to make both ends meet as the temple’s donations had been hit since the lockdown commenced on March 25. The offerings at the temple, considered one of the wealthiest, that touched up to ₹3 crore monthly had fallen to ₹25,000.

The 10-day Painkuni festival at the temple from March 30 was initially deferred and later cancelled following lockdown.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 12:06:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/coronavirus-lockdown-padmanabhaswamy-temple-not-to-allow-devotees-till-june-30/article31782452.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY