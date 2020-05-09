Kerala

Coronavirus lockdown | 150 enter State via Muthanga

Those without domestic pass would be sent back, say authorities

As many as 150 persons in 60 vehicles crossed the Muthanga interstate check post on the Kerala-Karnataka border till 11.30 a.m. on Saturday.

The checkpost witnessed heavy rush on Friday midnight — the only designated facility in the district for the return of Keralites stranded in other States —after many returnees had reached the checkpost without completing the registration process.

“The district administration has directed us to allow entry through the checkpost only to those who have obtained domestic pass issued by the authorities concerned,” T. Kuriyan, facilitation officer at Muthanga said.

Hence, anyone without the pass would be sent back to Karnataka from Saturday, he added.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 1:37:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/coronavirus-lockdown-150-enter-state-via-muthanga/article31541889.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY