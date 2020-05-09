Coronavirus lockdown | 150 enter State via Muthanga

As many as 150 persons in 60 vehicles crossed the Muthanga interstate check post on the Kerala-Karnataka border till 11.30 a.m. on Saturday.

The checkpost witnessed heavy rush on Friday midnight — the only designated facility in the district for the return of Keralites stranded in other States —after many returnees had reached the checkpost without completing the registration process.

“The district administration has directed us to allow entry through the checkpost only to those who have obtained domestic pass issued by the authorities concerned,” T. Kuriyan, facilitation officer at Muthanga said.

Hence, anyone without the pass would be sent back to Karnataka from Saturday, he added.