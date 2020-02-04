Kerala

Coronavirus: large number of hotel bookings cancelled in Kerala, says Tourism Minister

People wearing surgical masks walk out of the government general hospital where a student who had been in Wuhan is kept in isolation in Thrissur in Kerala on January 30, 2020.

People wearing surgical masks walk out of the government general hospital where a student who had been in Wuhan is kept in isolation in Thrissur in Kerala on January 30, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The cancellations now are much more, compared to that after Nipah virus was reported, Kadakampally Surendran says in Assembly

The reporting of three novel coronavirus (nCoV) cases in Kerala in students who have returned from China has resulted in a large number of cancellations of hotel bookings in the State, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran told the Assembly on Tuesday.

“Several bookings in hotels for the months of February and March have been cancelled. The bookings were almost full for these months earlier. The cancellations now are much more, compared to that after Nipah virus was reported. A lot of misinformation on the virus is being spread too,” said the Minister.

He said that despite the flood of 2018 and 2019, the number of foreign and domestic tourists visiting the State had increased. In 2019, there was as much as 4.84% increase in the number of foreign tourists.

He pointed out that a section of the national media had continued to carry visuals of the 2018 floods even weeks after the disaster, misleading viewers into thinking that the State was still unsafe to visit.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 1:44:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/coronavirus-large-number-of-hotel-bookings-cancelled-in-kerala-says-tourism-minister/article30733150.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY