Coronavirus: KSRTC not to operate services to Pampa

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will not operate services to Pampa and chain services from Nilackal to Pampa when the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala opens from March 13 to 18 for the monthly pujas.

KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director M.P. Dinesh said this was in view of the alert sounded by the government in the wake of COVID-19 scare.

Already, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has urged devotees to abstain from visiting the hill shrine temple. The TDB has said the monthly pujas and rituals will be performed by Melsanthi and other priests residing in the temple.

The temple falls in Pathanamthitta district where six of the eight COVID-19 positive cases had been reported in Kerala.