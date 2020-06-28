Coronavirus | KSRTC bus conductor tests positive

File

Thrissur

28 June 2020 15:31 IST

Guruvayur KSRTC depot closed, services cancelled.

Causing concern of community spread of COVID-19, a KSRTC bus conductor with the Guruvayur Depot tested positive on Sunday. Guruvayur KSRTC depot was closed and services were cancelled.

The conductor hailing from Edappal of Malappuram district was on duty in the bus on June 25, which started from Guruvayur at 8.30 a.m. to Thrissur through Kanjani and Arimbur.

It is reported that many people from Kanjani and Arimbur have traveled in the bus. People who traveled in that bus were asked to contact the nearby health officer.

Advertising

Advertising