Coronavirus: Kochi man undergoing home quarantine attempts suicide

A person undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine at his house as part of the precaution against COVID-19 infection on his return from Dubai was found hanging in his room in an attempt to suicide, said North Paravur police.

He was rushed to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, where his condition is said to be stable.

The 47-year-old had returned from Dubai on Tuesday and was put on home quarantine on the direction of the health department. He had gone on a visiting visa reportedly in the hope of finding a job but failed to land any.

“He was already anxious about not being able to find any job and that, coupled with the isolation, may have led him to the attempt to take his own life. This has nothing to do with the quarantine process,” North Paravur police said. Police also hinted that he was in the habit of drinking and lack of access to liquor during quarantine could also have been a triggering factor.

The incident took place between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday. He was chatting with his wife before he retired for the night to his room. An unusual sound alerted the wife who rushed into the room to find her husband hanging from the fan.

Police have not registered any case since they no longer register a case for attempt to suicide.

Helpline number: 0484-2540530