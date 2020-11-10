Coronavirus | Kerala’s weekend dip doesn’t lower positivity

Thiruvananthapuram

10 November 2020 03:33 IST

3,593 cases were reported, but rate stands at 11.05%

Only 3,593 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Monday, when 32,489 samples were tested. The case numbers were low, but test positivity rate remained almost the same as previous days, at 11.05%.

The COVID toll touched 1,714, with the Health Department adding 22 deaths to the list. Thiruvananthapuram accounted for eight deaths, Alappuzha four, Ernakulam and Kollam three each, Wayanad two, while Malappuram and Kannur reported one death each.

At present, according to official figures, 815 COVID-19 patients are critically ill and being treated in ICUs with 235 on ventilator support.

Of the new cases reported on Monday, all except 61 cases are locally acquired infections, with 409 cases remaining untraced to a known source of infection. The number of health-care workers who contracted the infection is 53.

Malappuram district reported 548 cases, Kozhikode 479, Ernakulam 433, Thrissur 430, Alappuzha 353, Thiruvananthapuram 324, Kollam 236, Palakkad 225, Kottayam 203, Kannur 152, Kasaragod 75, Wayanad 50, Pathanamthitta 43 and Idukki 42 cases.

The active case pools in districts show that cases have been coming down in all districts, especially Ernakulam and Malappuram, which have had a high active caseload all of last month. Ernakulam, though still has the largest pool of active cases, has managed to bring down the numbers to 10,802, Thrissur 9,549, Kozhikode 8,916, Alapuzha 8,226, Thiruvananthapuram 7,487 and Malappuram 6,590

Telangana recorded 857 cases and four deaths on Sunday. Only 23,806 tests were conducted, as against around 45,000 normally.

The new cases included 250 from Greater Hyderabad.

Of the 23,806 people who underwent testing, 22,031 opted for government health facilities while 1,775 got examined at private labs.

From March 2 to November 8, a total of 46,42,276 samples have been examined and 2,51,188 were found positive for coronavirus. Of the total cases, 19,239 are active while 2,30,568 have recovered. The death toll stands at 1,381. While the recovery rate in India is 92.5%, it is 91.79% in the State.

In the past one week (November 2-8), as many as 2,92,967 samples were tested and 10,218 positive cases detected. A total of 33 patients who contracted coronavirus died.

The number of tests per day have marginally increased in the seven days. While around 40,000 to 42,000 samples were tested from October 13 to October 31, around 45,000 samples were tested on a daily basis in the past one week.

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,392 infections and 11 deaths on Monday. It was the lowest single-day tally in four months, and positivity rate for 61,050 samples was 2.28%.

Seven districts reported no new deaths, while Krishna district reported five. Kadapa reported two and East Godavari, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari one each.

Also, nine districts reported less than or equal to 100 new cases. East Godavari reported 341 new cases and was followed by West Godavari (243), Guntur (116), Chittoor (105), Kadapa (100), Anantapur (84), Nellore (76), Krishna (75), Prakasam (66), Vizianagaram (61), Srikakulam (47), Visakhapatnam (42) and Kurnool (36).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,18,930), West Godavari (88,919), Chittoor (80,871), Guntur (69,712), Anantapur (65,662), Prakasam (60,554), Nellore (60,440), Kurnool (59,758), Visakhapatnam (56,817), Kadapa (53,214), Srikakulam (44,728), Krishna (41,879) and Vizianagaram (39,980).

In Bengaluru, 978 cases were reported on Monday, while for Karnataka as whole, it was 1,963 cases.

Tests conducted on Sunday dipped to 84,965 and the positivity rate stood at 2.31%. Also, 19 deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the total to 11,410.

After 150 days, the number of deaths reported due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu every day came below the 20 mark on Monday.

A total of 18 deaths were reported, taking the total toll to 11,362. The last time the count was below 20 was on June 12, when a similar number of deaths was reported. Closer to 2,000 COVID-19 cases were getting reported daily in that period. The deaths increased from then on and touched a maximum of 127 on August 5, 2020.

A total of 2,257 new cases were reported on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State to 7,46,079. The number of reported recoveries on Monday was 2,308. The total number of patients recovered stood at 7,15,892, which is 96 % of all the cases. There were 18,825 active cases in the State.

The maximum number of new cases came from Chennai (585), followed by Coimbatore (189), Tiruvallur (125), Chengalpattu (113), Tiruppur (112), and Salem (105). Apart from these six districts that reported more than 100 cases, another five districts reported more than 50 cases. Tenkasi, Perambalur, and Ramanathapuram reported cases in single digits.

Of the 18 deaths reported on Monday, ten happened in Chennai while eight more districts reported one death each. Apart from a 55-year-old man from Tiruppur who died on Saturday, all the other 17 people who died had co-morbidities according to the bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare department.

Of the 17, 16 were in the age group of 60 and above. Six of them were octogenarians. The oldest was an 87-year-old woman from Kanniyakumari district with systolic hypertension. She was admitted in a private hospital on Sunday afternoon after having cough and fever for about ten days. She died on Monday morning.

The youngest among those who were reported dead on Monday was a 30-year-old woman with diabetes who was hospitalised for around two weeks in Chennai.

The number of persons tested on Monday was 74,508, almost same as the previous day, with a test positivity rate of 3.03.

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)