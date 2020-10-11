Coronavirus | Kerala’s test positivity rate stays high at 15%

State records over 9,000 new cases; Karnataka too adds more than 9,500 cases; Telangana tests down again; A.P. positivity down to 6.9%

Kerala reported 9,347 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, testing 61,629 samples. The test positivity rate was 15 %.

Also read: COVID-19 | Kerala CM calls for more effective measures for containment

The COVID-19 toll in the State touched 1,003, with 25 more deaths added to the official list on Sunday. Five deaths were reported from Malappuram, four from Alapuzha, three each from Thrissur and Kollam and two each from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Kannur and Kottayam.

Almost 98% of new cases were locally acquired infections, including 821 where the source was not traced. Also, 105 healthcare workers were infected.

Malappuram reported the maximum number of cases at 1,451, Ernakulam 1,228, Kozhikode 1,219, Thrissur 960, Thiruvananthapuram 797, Kollam 712, Palakkad 640, Alapuzha 619, Kottayam 417, Kannur 413, Pathanamthitta 378, Ksaragod 242, Wayanad 148 and Idukki 123.

Karnataka recorded 9,523 fresh cases on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 4,623 were from Bengaluru. There were 75 more fatalities from infection, taking the total number of deaths across Karnataka to 9,966. The Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday recorded the positivity rate for the day and the Case Fatality Rate (CFR), at 9.53 % and 0.79 % respectively.

The bulletin said 904 patients were admitted in intensive care units.

A total of 99,923 tests were conducted, including 38,731 rapid antigen tests.

Staying in the 5,000s band, Andhra Pradesh reported 5,210 new infections and 30 deaths on Sunday.

Official data put active cases at 6.13%.

For the first time in over three months, the daily positivity rate of tests came down to 6.9% as 75,517 samples were tested. It was 11.5% so far.

The new cases and deaths by district were as follows: West Godavari (786 & 1), Chittoor (713 & 4), East Godavari (701 & 3), Krishna (462 & 2), Guntur (431 & 3), Kadapa (418 & 3), Prakasam (362 & 8), Anantapur (311 & 2), Nellore (288), Srikakulam (212 & 1), Visakhapatnam (190 & 3), Kurnool (175), and Vizianagaram (161).

West Godavari’s infection tally touched 75,000 and Chittoor’s tally crossed 70,000.

Telangana recorded 1,717 new cases and five deaths on Saturday.

The sudden dip in the cases was expected as testing declined to 46,657 from the recent level of about 52,000 per day.

Greater Hyderabad contributed 276 cases on Saturday. Neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts reported 131 and 132 new cases, respectively, Karimnagar (104) and Nalgonda (101).

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru bureaus)