Coronavirus | Kerala to observe stringent lockdown only in Kasargode district

The office of the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Sunday dismissed news reports that the government planned to bring more districts in the State under total lockdown.

In a statement here, the office stated that the government had stringently regulated public life only in Kasargode for now.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose said of the seven new fresh COVID-19 cases that were detected in the State on Sunday, five were from Kasargode. Those infected had recently returned from the Gulf.

Given the gravity of the epidemic situation in Kasargode, the government was constrained to impose a total shutdown without disrupting essential services and procurement of food, milk, medicine and other commodities, he said.

The number of infections reported in Kerala has risen from 49 to 54 in the past 24 hours.

The Centre had advised the Kerala government to lockdown at least seven districts which had reported COVID-19 infections. However, it had given the State considerable latitude in making its own decisions.

The Union government on Sunday advised State governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts across the country, ten of which are in Kerala - Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kannur, Kasargode, Kottayam, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram.

As of now, an official said the government felt the situation did not warrant measures to bring life to a total standstill in other districts. It has merely advised the district collectors to enforce the restrictions the government had already put in place last week.

They included the closure of cinema halls, public parks, stadiums, malls and supermarkets that attract huge crowds.

The government had also banned inter-State travel and advised people to restrict their journey to neighbouring districts. It has asked places of worship not to entertain crowds and to stick to religious rites alone.

Epidemic Diseases Act

The State government had late on Friday invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, to regulate public life in the northern district given the COVID-19 threat.

It had on Saturday night authorised Collectors of other districts to invoke the provisions of the Act if the outbreak situation in their respective jurisdictions worsened.

The government had invoked the provisions to order the closure of temples, mosques, churches and other centres of worship for the next two weeks in Kasargode. Other communal spaces such as clubs, cinema theatres, parks and public places in the district also remained shut.

Government offices would also remain closed for one week. However, the district collector has placed State employees on standby for immediate deployment. He has ordered them to stay in the district.

The government has allowed commercial establishments to open for business only between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Only establishments that provided essential services, such as medical and provision stores, could remain open during usual business hours in Kasargode.

Any violation of the Act entails a punishment of up to six months of imprisonment and a fine of not less than ₹1000.