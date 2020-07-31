Coronavirus | Kerala reports 506 new cases, 794 recoveries and 2 deaths

Kerala reported 506 new cases of COVID 19 and 794 recoveries on Thursday.

However, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, told mediapersons here that these results were incomplete as there were technical issues relating to the Indian Council for Medical Research’s web portal into which the test results are uploaded directly. The remaining data would be released later.

Of the reported 506 cases, 431 are locally acquired infections with no epidemiological link found in 29 of these cases. The number of health workers affected on Thursday is 37

Two deaths, one each from Kozhikode and Ernakulam, were added to the State’s tally taking the toll in the State to 70.

The cumulative case burden of the State is 22,303 of which the number of active cases are 10,056. The total number of recoveries so far is 12,159.

The number of samples tested by the State in the last 24 hours is 21,533.

The number of people under quarantine in the State is over 1.34 lakhs, of whom, 9,946 are isolated in hospitals. The State currently has 495 hotspots.