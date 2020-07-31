Coronavirus | Kerala reports 506 new cases, 794 recoveries and 2 deaths

Kerala reported 506 new cases of COVID 19 and 794 recoveries on Thursday.
However, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, told mediapersons here that these results were incomplete as there were technical issues relating to the Indian Council for Medical Research’s web portal into which the test results are uploaded directly. The remaining data would be released later.
Of the reported 506 cases, 431 are locally acquired infections with no epidemiological link found in 29 of these cases. The number of health workers affected on Thursday is 37
Two deaths, one each from Kozhikode and Ernakulam, were added to the State’s tally taking the toll in the State to 70.
The cumulative case burden of the State is 22,303 of which the number of active cases are 10,056. The total number of recoveries so far is 12,159.
The number of samples tested by the State in the last 24 hours is 21,533.
The number of people under quarantine in the State is over 1.34 lakhs, of whom, 9,946 are isolated in hospitals. The State currently has 495 hotspots.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath