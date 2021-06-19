Coronavirus | Kerala receives 9.85 lakh more vaccine doses

The State has received 9,85,490 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Veena George has said.

The Centre despatched six lakh doses of Covishield vaccine on Friday, which was received at the regional vaccine stores in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. Apart from this, 1,32,340 doses of Covishield, purchased by Kerala State Medical Services Corporation for the State, also arrived in Ernakulam.

Tonight, 97,500 more doses of Covaxin and 1,55,650 more doses of Covishield would reach Thiruvananthapuram. For those who have been waiting since long to take the second dose of Covaxin, this is indeed a relief.

Till date, Kerala has received 1,21,75,020 doses of COVID vaccine, of which 13,42,540 doses were purchased directly by the State, while 1,08,32,480 doses were provided by the Centre.