COVID-19 | Kerala posts 4,070 cases, 4,345 recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram

21 February 2021 20:16 IST

TPR goes slightly up to 7.11%

Kerala reported 4,070 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday when 57,241 samples were tested in 24 hours. The State’s cumulative case burden, ever since the pandemic began, rose to 10,30,587 cases.

The test positivity rate, which has been remaining steady, showed a slight increase to 7.11% on the day.

Of the 57,241 tests done by the State, 31,180 were rapid antigen assay while RT-PCR tests numbered 24,219. Other molecular diagnostic tests like Truenat and CBNAAT, constituted the remaining tests.

Advertising

Advertising

The active case pool dipped to 58,313 with the State reporting 4,345 recoveries on the day. The good number of recoveries reported on a daily basis has been helping the State bring down and stabilise its active case pool, which never crossed the health system’s surge capacity even when the State went through the peak of the epidemic. The cumulative recoveries thus rose to 9, 71,975.

15 deaths

The addition of 15 new deaths which took place in the past few days to the official list of COVID-19 fatalities has taken the State’s cumulative toll till date to 4,089. Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode reported four deaths each, Kollam and Thrissur two each while Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad reported one death each.

The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients who are currently being treated in ICUs in various hospitals in the State is 747 as on Saturday, according to official reports, with 223 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Kozhikode tops chart

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of new cases at 552, Ernakulam 514, Kottayam 440, Pathanamthitta 391, Thrissur 361, Malappuram 346, Kollam 334, Alappuzha 290, Thiruvananthapuram 266, Kannur 167, Palakkad 129, Kasaragod 100, Idukki 97 and Wayanad 83 cases.