Coronavirus | Kerala lockdown extended till May 30

Police personnel checking vehicles at IMA junction in Palakkad, Kerala on May 15, 2021. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah
Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram 21 May 2021 18:24 IST
Updated: 21 May 2021 18:29 IST

The triple lockdown restrictions in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur have been relaxed following a marginal drop in new cases.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said COVID-19 lockdown regulations would continue in Kerala till May 30.

The government has eased triple lockdown restrictions in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur following a marginal drop in new cases.

However, Malappuram district would continue to be in the highly restrictive triple lockdown mode. The pandemic transmission rate remained high in the district.

Mr. Vijayan has asked the Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order to tour Malappuram and review enforcement of lockdown regulations.

