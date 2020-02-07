Kerala

Coronavirus | Kerala lifts declaration of State calamity

Precautions taken: Security personnel wearing masks exit a special isolation ward set up to provide treatment to coronavirus patients at a Kochi hospital on Wednesday. Photo: File

Precautions taken: Security personnel wearing masks exit a special isolation ward set up to provide treatment to coronavirus patients at a Kochi hospital on Wednesday. Photo: File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Declaration withdrawn as no new cases have been reported in recent days.

The State government, on Friday, withdrew its declaration of February 3 making nCoV outbreak a State calamity. The decision was taken at a meeting of the State Executive, chaired by the Chief Secretary here on Friday.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, who met the media on Friday evening said the decision, which had been taken after three persons tested positive for nCoV in the State, was being withdrawn as no more positive cases of the disease were reported. Also, 67 out of the 72 persons who had returned to the State from Wuhan tested negative for the disease.

This was a great victory for the Health Department since it could prevent a local secondary transmission of the disease by stringently maintaining patients in isolation, she said. Ms. Shylaja expressed her gratitude to all her colleagues for their tireless effort in maintaining a state of high alert against a possible spread of the disease.

After February 3 there have been no positive cases of nCoV in Kerala. All primary contacts of the patients continue to be under strict surveillance and none of the secondary contacts have developed any symptoms.

Kerala would continue to be on a state of high alert and all existing protocols would be strictly followed, Ms. Shylaja said.

61 on isolation

More people were put on nCoV surveillance on Friday, with the total number now reaching 3,014. While 61 persons are on isolation in hospitals, 2,953 persons are under home quarantine.

Of the 285 samples sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing, 261 have tested negative. The condition of all those admitted in hospitals are satisfactory.

Quarantine in place

The Health Department will continue to maintain a heightened state of vigil and the 28-day quarantine rule will not be relaxed. Those on home quarantine not violate the directives. The control rooms opened by the Health Department at all district headquarters will remain active.

