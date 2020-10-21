Coronavirus | Kerala, Karnataka register decline in positivity rate

Chennai

21 October 2020 02:35 IST

Health experts warn of potential trigger factors in Kerala; Telangana, A.P. daily cases marginally higher

Data from Kerala’s Health department appeared to show a downward trend in COVID-19 cases with a decline in many districts on Tuesday.

However, the trend could be decided by factors such as school reopening, the Sabarimala pilgrimage and local body polls, public health experts who did not wish to be identified said. On Tuesday, Kerala registered 6,591 cases from 53,901 samples.

The test positivity rate dropped from 13.7% to 12.2%.

Advertising

Advertising

A week ago, the State’s active cases were inching towards the three lakh mark, but recoveries last week balanced out the increase in new cases. The Health department added 24 deaths to its list of COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Malappuram reported five deaths each, Kannur four, Ernakulam and Alapuzha two deaths each and Pathanamthitta one death.

Thrissur reported the highest number of cases on Tuesday at 896, Kozhikode 806, Malappuram 786, Ernakulam 644, Alapuzha 592, Kollam 569, Kottayam 473, Thiruvananthapuram 470, Palakkad 403, Kannur 400, Pathanamthitta 248, Kasaragod 145, Wayanad 87 and Idukki 72.

Ernakulam had 11,140 active cases, Kozhikode 10,643 and Malappuram 10,504.

Andhra Pradesh added 3,503 infections and 28 deaths on Tuesday. Testing covered 69,095 samples and the daily positivity rate was 5.07%.

Telangana recorded 1,486 cases on Monday and seven more COVID-19 patients died. The new cases included 235 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 6,297 new cases and 66 deaths. While the positivity rate for the day reduced to 6.41%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.04%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 2,821 cases and 36 of the 66 deaths. Active cases in Bengaluru touched 64,523.

Over the 24-hour period, 98,236 tests were conducted including 23,373 rapid antigen tests, raising Karnataka’s test numbers to 68,44,594.

(With inputs from

Vijayawada, Hyderabad

and Bengaluru bureaus)