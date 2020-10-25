Coronavirus | Kerala issues norms for last glimpse of face

Kin cannot gather to see body

The Kerala Health department has issued guidelines which will allow the family members of a person who has died of COVID-19 to have a last look at the person’s face, while following all protocols for handling the body.

Accordingly, while observing all safety protocols, the healthcare personnel handling the body will untie the body bag just enough so that family members can have a last look at the face of the deceased.

The standard operating procedures and guidelines for handling the bodies of COVID-19 patients have been issued by the local self-government bodies.

The family members cannot gather to see the body or for conducting funeral as there are safety issues involved, the Health department has said.

All family members will have to keep distance when religious rites are performed and none should be allowed to hug or kiss the body.

Burial process

The officials of the Health department will direct the burial process.

Hospital employees have been trained to handle the bodies safely without the risk of contamination, while taking all safety precautions themselves.

Those who participate in the last rites should remain under observation at home as per the directives of the department.