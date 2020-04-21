Coronavirus | Kerala health dept. issues alert in village after resident visits Puliyankudi

Kerala Health Department has issued an alert in Kulathupuzha after a resident visited Puliyankudi, a border village in Tamil Nadu, where COVID-19 has been spreading.

Reportedly, he sneaked out without permission, managing to evade the intensive surveillance of various squads, reaching Puliyankudi which is around 40 km from Kerala border.

According to sources, he crossed the border in a truck transporting agricultural produce and then used a forest route. He attended a funeral in Puliyankudi and when some others present there tested positive, Tamil Nadu authorities alerted Kerala.

At present the person and his family have been placed under medical isolation and the district administration has strengthened surveillance measures in Kulathupuzha.

Among the total number of cases reported from Tenkashi district, the majority are from Puliyankudi and Tamil Nadu Health Department has been closely monitoring the area. Puliyankudi is the village of lemon farmers and usually vehicles carrying lemon regularly reach Kerala from there.

At present, vehicles are allowed entry after thermal screening but following the new development a demand to introduce rapid test at Aryankavu checkpost has been raised.