Coronavirus | Kerala gets 48,960 doses of Covaxin

Thiruvananthapuram

08 March 2021 22:43 IST

More stocks likely to reach State soon

Kerala received 48,960 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. This time, the consignment received is Bharat Biotech’s fully indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin.

Of the stock received, 16,640 doses are for Thiruvananthapuram region, 19,200 for Ernakulam region and 13,120 for Kozhikode region. More vaccine stocks are expected to reach the State in a few days, when more vaccination sites would be opened, an official release said.

10 lakh people covered

Till date, 10,19,525 persons have received COVID-19 vaccine in the State, of whom, 1,53,578 are senior citizens, who received the first dose.

A total of 3,65,942 healthcare workers have received at least one dose of vaccine, with 1,86,421 among them receiving both doses. The State has also vaccinated (first dose) 98,287 frontline workers and 2,15,297 poll officials.

The Health Department has made it clear that there is no need for people to crowd at vaccination centres. People can register through the CoWIN portal and schedule an appointment for receiving the vaccine or directly go to the nearest hospital and get the vaccine after registration. Every beneficiary who registers will be vaccinated as per schedule.

Over 1,000 vaccination sites have been opened at public and private hospitals and other centres.

Any vaccine-related queries can be directed to the Health Department’s helpline Disha at 1056 or 0471-2552056.

Kerala reported 1,412 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday.