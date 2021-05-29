Kerala

Coronavirus | Kerala extends lockdown till June 9

The NH bypass in front of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences at Nettoor in Ernakulam wears a deserted look after the State-wide lockdown came into force. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT
PTI Thiruvananthapuram 29 May 2021 18:57 IST
Updated: 29 May 2021 19:05 IST

The State has been under lockdown since May 8 following the sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

The Kerala government on Saturday announced one more week extension of the statewide lockdown till June 9, to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the extension of the shutdown at a press conference here.

Advertising
Advertising

The State has been under lockdown since May 8 following the sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

The Chief Minister also announced withdrawal of “triple lockdown” in Malappuram district, where the number of cases was high.

However, the general lockdown will continue in the district along with other districts in the state.

The government had earlier extended statewide lockdown twice--on May 16 and May 23--after reviewing the situation.

Comments
More In Kerala
Read more...