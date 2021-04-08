Kerala

Coronavirus | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for COVID-19

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greets party supporters during an election campaign ahead of Kerala Assembly Polls, in Thiruvananthapuram, Friday, March 26, 2021. File | Photo Credit: PTI
Staff Reporter? KANNUR 08 April 2021 18:56 IST
Updated: 08 April 2021 19:20 IST

His daughter Veena Vijayan had earlier tested positive

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.

His daughter Veena Vijayan had tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.  Following this, Mr. Vijayan's samples were collected and tested at the Kannur Government Medical College hospital.

Interestingly, the Chief Minister had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine a month ago. He had been campaigning across the State during the Assembly elections, which got over on April 6.

Advertising
Advertising

Mr. Vijayan who is in Kannur showed no COVID-19 symptoms. However, he will be shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for detailed examination in the evening.

Comments
More In Kerala
Kerala
Read more...