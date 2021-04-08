Coronavirus | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for COVID-19

His daughter Veena Vijayan had earlier tested positive

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.

His daughter Veena Vijayan had tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. Following this, Mr. Vijayan's samples were collected and tested at the Kannur Government Medical College hospital.

Interestingly, the Chief Minister had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine a month ago. He had been campaigning across the State during the Assembly elections, which got over on 6 April.

Mr. Vijayan who is in Kannur showed no COVID-19 symptoms. However, he will be shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for detailed examination in the evening.