Kerala

Coronavirus | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for COVID-19

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greets party supporters during an election campaign ahead of Kerala Assembly Polls, in Thiruvananthapuram, Friday, March 26, 2021. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.

His daughter Veena Vijayan had tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.  Following this, Mr. Vijayan's samples were collected and tested at the Kannur Government Medical College hospital.

Interestingly, the Chief Minister had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine a month ago. He had been campaigning across the State during the Assembly elections, which got over on 6 April.

Mr. Vijayan who is in Kannur showed no COVID-19 symptoms. However, he will be shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for detailed examination in the evening.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2021 7:10:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/coronavirus-kerala-cm-pinarayi-vijayan-tests-positive-for-coronavirus/article34273039.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY