Coronavirus | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan keeps Statewide lockdown option open

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday did not rule out a total Statewide lockdown given the worrying spike in COVID-19 infections.

Mr. Vijayan said infections continued to spiral upwards with new cases marginally rising above the 1,000 mark for the second consecutive day.

“The current pandemic situation is dire. Kerala cannot afford to drop its guard. The administration might be compelled to take strong measures to prevent transmission and formation of new clusters. The drastic regulations might perhaps entail a Statewide lockdown,” he said.

The public should not wait for a formal announcement from the government. They should stay indoors as far as possible and venture out only for emergencies. Non-disabled and healthy persons should report for voluntary social work. Students should actively participate in the State’s bid to retard the momentum of the pandemic, he said.

United efforts

Mr. Vijayan called for a grassroots level people's movement to combat the epidemic. Municipalities, panchayats and neighbourhood groups would spearhead the battle against the scourge. Any decision to impose harsh restrictions on life and mobility would be taken only if a consensus emerged among political parties and disease experts.

Mr. Vijayan has called an all-party meeting to discuss the advance of the disease in the State. A special meeting of the Cabinet has been scheduled for July 27 to cobble together the next phase of the State’s containment plan.

The government has requested Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to defer the convening of the Legislative Assembly to pass the Finance Bill for 2020-21. The government had scheduled a single-day session on July 27. However, the threat of COVID-19 transmission has compelled the government to abandon the plan.

“Many MLAs are of the age that required reverse quarantine. Thiruvananthapuram is fast emerging as an epidemic hotspot, and the air-conditioned environs of the House increased the chance of transmission. If any person contracts the disease from the Assembly, the government will find it hard to handle the guilt,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said he found it surprising that Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala had said the government had walked back on convening the Assembly because it feared the no-confidence motion moved by the UDF. “He (Chennithala) had seconded the suggestion to postpone the Assembly,” he said.