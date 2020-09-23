Kerala

Coronavirus: Kerala Agriculture Minister tests positive

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar at an Onasamrudhi market inaugurated in Thiruvananthapuram on August 26, 2020

Kerala Agriculture Minister V. S. Sunil Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is the third minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet to be diagnosed with COVID-19 after Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac and Industries Minister E. P. Jayarajan.

Mr. Sunil Kumar, who is in Thiruvananthapuram, had undergone tests on Tuesday. Members of his personal staff have been advised to go into quarantine.

Mr. Isaac had tested positive for the virus on September 6. Mr. Jayarajan had tested positive on September 11.

