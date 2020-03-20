Coronavirus | Kasaragod, Manjeswaram MLAs go into self-quarantine at home

Kasaragod

20 March 2020 13:40 IST

They came in contact with the 47-year-old person from Kasaragod who tested positive on Thursday

The Kasaragod and Manjeswaram MLAs, who came in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient, have quarantined themselves at home.

The move by Kasaragod MLA N.A. Nellikunnu and Manjeswaram MLA M.C. Kamrudheen comes in the wake of stringent steps taken by the district administration to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The patient, on his return from Dubai had attended a marriage function and a football match.

The MLAs are suspected to have come in contact with the affected patient during the marriage.

The COVID-19-affected person who came from Dubai on March 11 in an Air India flight landed at Karipur airport and, after staying for a day there, boarded the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Maveli Express in the S9 coach. After reaching Kasaragod he went home by a car. He showed up with symptoms at the Kasaragod Government Hospital on March 17, following which he was kept in an isolation ward and the samples were collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha. The health department is preparing a route map to identify the possible primary and secondary contacts of the infected person.