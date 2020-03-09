Coronavirus | Holiday declared in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam

Kerala

The District Collector has declared holiday for all educational institutions in Pathanamthitta from Monday to Wednesday in the wake of COVID-19 threat.

There will be no change in the SSLC examinations scheduled to begin on Tuesday. However, students who display symptoms of COVID-19 after being in contact with infected individuals should not sit for the examinations. They will be given an opportunity to sit for the SAY exams.

The management of various colleges in the Mar Ivanios Vidya Nagar here has declared a one-week holiday for students from Pathanamthitta who are on leave.

District Collector of Kottayam has declared a holiday for educational institutions on Monday. There will be no change in university, board exams.

