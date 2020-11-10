Coronavirus | Health measures to keep Sabarimala free of COVID-19

All set: An elaborate plan has been drawn to offer the Sabarimala pilgrims a range of health services.

PATHANAMTHITTA

10 November 2020 19:00 IST

Four causality units and five emergency centres being set up.

As the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku season at Sabarimala begins next week, an unprecedented challenge awaits the State authorities in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the number of attendees has been limited to just 1,000 a day, the health authorities regard any loopholes in the proposed health measures for the two-months long season may put the State's health-care system in jeopardy. Hence, an elaborate plan has been drawn up to offer the pilgrims a range of health service while also curtailing a potential surge in the pandemic.

According to officials, since the devotees have been permitted to move only through the Swami Ayyappan Road, four causality units – one each at Nilakkal, Pampa, Charalmedu and Sannidhanam will be opened. Additionally, five emergency centres comprising oxygen parlours and ECG units too will be set up

Each of the casualty units, except the one at Charlmedu, will be led by a team of doctors while the emergency centres will be manned by the para-medical staff along with volunteers of the Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham.

Separate teams of doctors comprising cardiologists, orthopaedics and anaesthetists will be stationed both at Sannidhanam and at the valley. There is, however, still uncertainty over a proposed expansion of these experts teams by including physicians in view of their huge demand for COVID-19 treatment.

“The doctors will work on a weekly turn of two shifts a day while the para-medical staff will be stationed for two weeks. The whole system will run with the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, which currently serves as a COVID treatment centre, as the baseline hospital. Doctors from a handful of private hospitals too will be inducted into the Sabarimala team,” said A.L. Sheeja, District medical Officer, Pathanamthitta.

Besides the testing kiosks to be opened at all railway stations, markets places and bus stations, COVID testing centres will be opened at Pampa and Nilakkal for the examination of various department staff.

“Considering that the number of devotees will be much less this year, the total deployment of health staff this time will be anywhere between 1,000- 1,500,” the DMO added.

Official sources, however, warned against any lapse in testing the officials on duty as had happened during the Thulamasa pooja season.

“Despite a strict instruction, several of the policeman had come without undergoing a COVID-19 test. By the time a policeman at Sannidhanam was tested positive, several of his colleagues were forced to go into quarantine. If something similar to this happens during the Mandalam season, the Sannidhanam well may turn into a potential centre of COVID-19 outbreak,” warned a senior health official.