All about COVID-19
Coronavirus | Five more people from Kerala test positive for COVID-19
With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 39.
Five persons from Ranni in Pathanamthitta have been admitted to Pathanamthitta General Hospital with fever and symptoms of COVID-19 infection.
According to DMO, A.L. Sheeja, all the five cases have been confirmed as COVID-19 infection.
Three of them have reached the district recently from Italy and two others are their relatives.
All the five have been quarantined in a specially set up isolation ward at the General Hospital, the DMO said.
