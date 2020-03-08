Coronavirus | Five more people from Kerala test positive for COVID-19

Five persons from Ranni in Pathanamthitta have been admitted to Pathanamthitta General Hospital with fever and symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

Covid-19: full coverage

With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 39.

According to DMO, A.L. Sheeja, all the five cases have been confirmed as COVID-19 infection.

Also read: Coronavirus | Kerala lifts declaration of State calamity

Three of them have reached the district recently from Italy and two others are their relatives.

All the five have been quarantined in a specially set up isolation ward at the General Hospital, the DMO said.