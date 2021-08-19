Coronavirus | Five die, over 90 test positive at home for destitute and old age in Kerala’s Kannur

“The home requires at least ₹25,000 for medicines, but now it has ₹2.37 lakh pending to be paid to pharma company, which is supplying them the medicine,” a caretaker said.

At least five people have died in the last few days and more than 90 people have been found positive for COVID-19 at Kripa Bhavan run by Kripa Charitable Trust in Peravoor in Kannur.

For several homeless, destitute and people with Pychiatric problems, Kripa Charitable Trust at Peravoor in Kannur is an abode to recovery. However, M. V. Santhosh and his wife Nirmala, who are running the shelter and rehabilitation home for 17 years, are helplessly watching them die and many other sufferings.

More than 290 people have been sheltered here and after the first COVID-19 case was reported here on August 6, more than 90 people have so far been found positive for the disease.

Mr. Santhosh told The Hindu that though they have found more than 90 people positive, they are sure that others too would turn positive as they stay in the same building and have no space to be shifted.

“Many of the patients have severe psychiatric problems and totally instable. Unlike the normal people they cannot be tied to a place,” he said.

With no place to shift them and no support coming from other places, they are easily susceptible to spread the disease, he added.

Even if they are shifted to the hospital, the health official is seeking a bystander to look after them. However, the situation here is such that out of the four nurses, three of them have taken leave out of fear. Now the things are being managed with the help of just one nurse, he lamented.

Mr. Santhosh further said that his wife has just come out of the ICU and his two children are still positive for COVID-19.

Ever since the pandemic, they have been facing a huge financial crunch. They require at least ₹25,000 for medicines, but now they have ₹2.37 lakh pending to be paid to the pharma company, which is supplying them the medicine, he said.

“People need not pay us, but can help get these medicine by directly paying to the company, so that the required medicines are not stopped to them. The conditions of the patients get critical even if the medicines are delayed for a day, he added. To make things worse, he said that the police have blocked the roads to the centre. The authorities too feel helpless as many of the patients have problems and cannot be shifted. However, no support or help has come so far, he observed.

Even people who came to help have brought large quantities of rice and vegetable, which are perishable.

Without getting large support from the government and Health Department, Mr. Santhosh said that they have no choice but to treat people here by providing paracetamol and vitamin tablets to ensure they survive or see them succumb to their disease without treatment.

District Medical Officer Narayanan Nayak said that the Health Department has taken all necessary steps.

All the people have been vaccinated and necessary medicines have been provided to them

Meanwhile, a special medical team has been formed that includes a psychiatrist, who would carry out check and immediately submit report to him. The report will be handed over to the district Collector, he added.

Social Justice Department have been providing food and other requirements.

District collector T. V. Subhash said that they will take over the institution and have formed a separate team. Necessary steps have already been taken and it has been declared a containment zone.