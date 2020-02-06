Coronavirus: families should not be subjected to stigma

District Collector S. Shanawas has asked people not to isolate families of people under surveillance for possible infection of coronavirus.

Addressing a meeting of leaders of various religious communities called here on Thursday, the Collector said that people under home quarantine were actually doing a service to society. The government was thankful to them, the Collector said. He urged religious leaders to deliver awareness messages about the virus at functions.

People who return from China should strictly follow the guidelines of home quarantine, District Medical officer K.J. Reena said.

Counselling training

Meanwhile, counselling training is being been given for a team consisting of councillors under the Women and Child Development Department and National Health Mission and MSW students. They will provide counselling to people who are under home quarantine.

In all, 22 persons are under surveillance.

Two new persons were admitted to hospitals on Thursday. No new cases have been reported in the district.