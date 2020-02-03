Coronavirus epidemic being declared State calamity

The apex committee of the State Disaster Management Authority met here with Chief Secretary Tome Jose in the chair on Monday and decided to declare the novel coronavirus (nCoV) epidemic as a State calamity and take all necessary steps to ensure that the outbreak is well-controlled with no further human-to-human spread.

As on Monday, 2,239 travellers from China and other nCoV-affected countries have been identified and placed under surveillance. Among them, 2,155 are under home isolation and 84 are admitted in selected hospitals with isolation facilities in various districts, a bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

Of the 140 samples sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, so far, 46 have tested negative.

Hospital authorities have confirmed that the health condition of all symptomatic persons under isolation in hospitals is stable.

The Health Department has taken adequate preparatory measures on a war footing and framed detailed guidelines as soon as the WHO issued a global health alert and this helped the State respond appropriately when nCoV struck, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said in the Assembly.

Surveillance

Airport surveillance and coordinated surveillance and monitoring measures with the help of various departments and local self- governing bodies helped the Health Department keep track of those who have returned to the State from China. The excellent logistics management by the department ensured a green channel for the smooth transfer of anyone (on home quarantine) developing flu symptoms to isolation facilities.

The State only required an intimation from China returnees and the rest were taken care of. A call to the 24x7 helpline (DISHA 1056) ensured that a person (who had developed flu symptoms) was picked up in a special ambulance and transferred directly to selected hospitals with isolation facilities, rather than the patient going through various departments.

Control rooms have been opened at the State and district level and all activities were being reviewed on a daily basis, Ms. Shylaja said.

At least two hospitals have been readied with isolation facilities in all districts and adequate personal protection equipment has been arranged in all hospitals, she added.