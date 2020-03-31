COVID-19 | Control room set up at Alappuzha Collectorate

A round-the-clock control room has been opened for migrant workers at the Alappuzha district collectorate in view of COVID-19.

District Collector M. Anjana said here on Tuesday that migrant workers could directly call the control room for any issues. Ms. Anjana said all arrangements had been made to provide food, medicine and shelter to migrant workers in the district. Three personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police who can speak multiple languages have been appointed to attend calls. Contact number: 0477 2239040.

Meanwhile, no new case of COVID-19 was reported in the district for the seventh consecutive day. Officials said one person was hospitalised with symptoms. Five suspected cases were discharged after their samples tested negative. As of Tuesday, the number of people under observation in hospitals stood at 11. Besides, 6,945 people were in home quarantine.

The district had witnessed two COVID-19 cases. The person who tested positive for the disease last week was at a hospital. Of the 273 samples collected so far, 243 have been tested negative. Results of 28 samples including 20 sent on Tuesday were pending, she said. The police registered 143 cases and arrested 171 people for violating the restrictions. Authorities seized 71 vehicles. Officials said the registration of the seized vehicles would be cancelled along with suspending the licence of the drivers for six months.

As many as 15,994 people were served lunch through community kitchens. Among them, 12,664 were given free food. Imposition of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been extended till April 14 midnight.