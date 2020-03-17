Coronavirus | Close down liquor outlets in Kerala, says Oommen Chandy

Congress veteran and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Monday urged the LDF government to close down State-run liquor outlets in view of the outbreak of COVID-19.

“With the virus spreading in the State, the outlets under the Beverages Corporation and Consumerfed should be closed down to avoid gathering of large number of people,” he said.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he also submitted seven proposals including moratorium on various loans taken by people and financial aid to the needy who are under house surveillance, as part of extending maximum support to the common people during the distress times.

The annual school exams for the eighth and ninth standards, scheduled on March 20, 27 and 30, should be cancelled, the two-time Chief Minister suggested.

Effective steps should be taken, in coordination with the Union government, to bring back all Keralites, including fishermen from Iran, stranded in various countries, he said.

Mr. Chandy said the proposals were intended to prevent the spread of the disease, ensure better treatment and minimise the difficulties of the general public.