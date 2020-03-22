Kerala

Coronavirus | Centre advices Kerala to lock down seven districts

An empty Malappuram town during the Janata Curfew on Sunday, March 22, 2020

An empty Malappuram town during the Janata Curfew on Sunday, March 22, 2020   | Photo Credit: Abdul Latheef Naha

The districts likely to be brought under lockdown are Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Kasargode, Malappuram, Kannur and Kottayam.

The Centre on Sunday advised the Kerala government to lockdown seven districts.

The decision came soon after the Union Cabinet Secretary held a video conference with Chief Secretaries of respective State governments.

The districts likely to be brought under lockdown are Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Kasargode, Malappuram, Kannur and Kottayam.

The move attempts to regulate pubic life by encouraging people to work from home and limit their access to communal spaces.

The lockdown targets localities where health officials had detected COVID-19 infections and flagged the threat of community spread.

Kerala Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan, interacting with journalists, said that there was no cause for panic. Essential services would continue un-impeded. Medical shops and grocery stores will remain open. The government has gone into a huddle to decide how the lockdown would pan out.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to make a public announcement on the development.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2020 4:28:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/coronavirus-centre-advices-kerala-to-lock-down-seven-districts/article31134818.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY