Coronavirus | Call to exempt helplines from COVID-19 message

Demands have come up from various quarters to exempt all emergency helpline numbers from playing the recorded COVID-19 caller tune as it has been reportedly affecting quick response to distress calls.

In a recent incident, a resident of Kayanna panchayat faced difficulties while trying to contact the Fire and Rescue Services after a fire outbreak at his house.

“When contacted, we kept hearing the recorded message frequently,” he said, adding that the fire was then brought under control after several failed attempts.

Changing situation

The authorities should take into account the changing situation and the improved level of awareness, said Sudhakaran, a retired engineer.

“Emergency services should be totally exempted from playing the tune.”

Some traders and those working in the health sector too have called for the removal of COVID-19 caller tune from helplines managed by the police, fire and rescue services and the Health department.

Representatives of the Kerala Fire Service Association said the matter had been taken up with the State government.

They said there were not many cases in Kerala where the caller tune stood in the way of prompt action on their part in addressing distress calls.