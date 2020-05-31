Kerala

Coronavirus | Call to exempt helplines from COVID-19 message

It’s reportedly affecting quick response to distress calls

Demands have come up from various quarters to exempt all emergency helpline numbers from playing the recorded COVID-19 caller tune as it has been reportedly affecting quick response to distress calls.

Coronavirus, May 31 updates | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

In a recent incident, a resident of Kayanna panchayat faced difficulties while trying to contact the Fire and Rescue Services after a fire outbreak at his house.

“When contacted, we kept hearing the recorded message frequently,” he said, adding that the fire was then brought under control after several failed attempts.

Changing situation

The authorities should take into account the changing situation and the improved level of awareness, said Sudhakaran, a retired engineer.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | e-Book on COVID-19 | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

“Emergency services should be totally exempted from playing the tune.”

Some traders and those working in the health sector too have called for the removal of COVID-19 caller tune from helplines managed by the police, fire and rescue services and the Health department.

Representatives of the Kerala Fire Service Association said the matter had been taken up with the State government.

They said there were not many cases in Kerala where the caller tune stood in the way of prompt action on their part in addressing distress calls.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 10:47:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/coronavirus-call-to-exempt-helplines-from-covid-19-message/article31717428.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY