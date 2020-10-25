Coronavirus | 816 test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala’s Ernakulam

Areas like Rayamangalam, Palluruthy, Mattancherry, Fort Kochi, Perumbavoor and Thrikkakara continue to record over 20 cases daily

As many as 816 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Sunday.

Nine health workers have tested positive and the source of infection of 286 people remains unknown. Of the fresh cases, 516 people have contracted the infection locally and five people had arrived from outside the State. Three police officials have newly been infected.

Areas like Rayamangalam, Palluruthy, Mattancherry, Fort Kochi, Perumbavoor and Thrikkakara continue to record over 20 cases daily.

The district saw more recoveries than new cases on Sunday with 1,116 people testing negative. Ernakulam's active case load stands at 12,416. Of the active cases, 9395 people are recovering at home.

For testing 5377 samples were collected on Sunday. The figure has fallen compared to the past two days when over 7000 samples were sent for testing on each day.