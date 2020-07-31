Coronavirus: 59 positive cases in Pathanamthitta

A total of 59 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 in the district on Thursday, of which 38 were primary contacts. Among the new cases are 13 came from abroad and eight from other States. Three police personnel and four health workers were among those who tested positive.
The total caseload of the district is 1,319, of which 499 are cases of local transmission. The number of active cases is 357. Of this, 343 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals while 14 others are being treated outside the district.
Forty-four persons recovered on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 960.
A total of 6,060 people, 3,348 of them contacts of the already infected persons, are in quarantine.
