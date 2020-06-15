Coronavirus: 40 KSRTC employees of Kannur depot asked to go into quarantine

KANNUR:

15 June 2020 14:22 IST

They came in contact with a 45-year-old driver who had tested positive

Two days after a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver tested positive for COVID-19, 40 employees of the Kannur depot who came in contact with the driver were asked to go into quarantine.

The 45-year-old driver tested positive for the virus on May 13. His samples were taken for swab test on May 8 after his return from Kollam where he went with students, who had returned by a flight from Russia on May 27.

Deputy Medical Officer Shaj said the driver was tested after 13 of the total 14 students who had returned were tested positive. Though the driver was instructed not to leave his house following his swab test, he reportedly visited the Kannur depot on May 10 and took rest here. In the process, he came in contact with some people.

All the 40 employees are primary contacts. The effort to trace secondary contacts is in progress, he said.

Staff protest

Meanwhile, the employees in the depot staged a protest demanding enough protective equipment, including sanitisers, and cabins, separation of passengers to protect the drivers on duty. There are about 40 drivers, who were engaged in COVID-19 duties.

K. Pradeep, District Transport Officer, said that buses, office and depots had been disinfected and instruction had been given to all the employees to take utmost care and follow instructions given by the health department.

He said no services had been disrupted, however, it had been decided to provide a separate cabin for drivers, who were deputed for transporting the people coming from abroad and other States.