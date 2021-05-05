Coronavirus | 1,648 new cases in Kollam

KOLLAM

05 May 2021 13:26 IST

District reports 925 recoveries

The district reported 1,648 new cases of COVID-19 and 925 recoveries on Saturday. The new patients include 1,643 contact cases, three health workers and two others who had travelled from other Indian States. Kollam currently has 25,094 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 11,12,978.

While 1,670 persons completed home quarantine on Saturday, the Health Department has traced 2,11,213 primary and 16,184 secondary contacts of the patients. Kollam currently has two COVID second-line treatment centres (CSLTCs) and four COVID first-line treatment centres (CFLTCs) functioning in the district. Meanwhile, 11,964 persons in the district including firstline workers were vaccinated on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising