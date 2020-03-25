Corona cells at local body level

Aimed at coordinating the operation of the ward-level COVID-19 monitoring committees in the district, the Kottayam district panchayat is all set to open corona cells and corona-care centres at the panchayat and block levels.

The operation of these centres, which are slated to come up at the offices of the health standing committees, will be presided over by the president of the respective local bodies. Besides coordinating the ward-level operations, these units will also be tasked to ensure assistance to those under observation, including provision of treatment, and organising awareness campaigns.

According to Sebastian Kulathungal, president of the Kottayam district panchayat, the centres will also compile information relating to the COVID-19 status at the respective panchayats in a time-bound manner, besides mobilising resources and assisting the local bodies in preventing the disease outbreak. “They will also require to prepare the action plan for each division in case of a community spread,” he added. The system will also be used for distribution of medicines and food during the lockdown period. The functioning of the centres in each division will be monitored by the respective district panchayat members.

Food distribution

Meanwhile, the panchayats in the district have launched a programme to provide food materials to the people in home quarantine. The programme is being implemented by a committee comprising the elected representatives and health workers, said Binu John, Deputy Director of Panchayats, Kottayam.

The total number of COVID-19 persons in the district currently stands at one, a health worker who was recently confirmed being infected. The number of persons in isolation is seven while those under home quarantine stands at 2,688.

Of the 207 samples sent for examination from the district, 176 have been tested negative while the test results of 25 samples are yet to be received.

Meanwhile, the police have registered 628 cases so far in connection with the violation of the legal restrictions imposed by the government. This is in addition to the cases against eight persons for violating the home quarantine protocol and three cases for circulating fake messages.