Coroanvirus | Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tests positive

07 November 2020 13:59 IST

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus.

The Governor, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, after he felt uneasiness and discomfort on Saturday morning. The Governor, who was in New Delhi since October 30, had returned to Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday morning.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. But, there is no cause for concern. However, I request all those who had contact with me in New Delhi last week to test for Covid, or be under observation to be on the safe side,” the Governor said in a tweet.

The medical team from the Government Medical College examined the Governor. The Governor is under treatment at the Raj Bhavan.