Coroanvirus | Fresh cases surge past 5,000 mark in Kerala

New cases in Telangana still in 2,000s band; five A.P. districts have nearly 50% of tally; Karnataka reports lower incidence

Kerala’s COVID-19 incidence soared with 5,376 new cases reported on Wednesday. This is a new high, coming less than a week after passing the 4,000 cases mark.

The number of tests conducted also hit a new high at 51,200 samples in 24 hours.

Active cases went up to 42,786. There were 362 critically ill patients in ICUs, 95 of them on ventilator support.

The State added another 20 deaths, which occurred between August 22 and September 19, to its virus toll.

Twelve of these deaths were reported from Kozhikode, three each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, and two deaths from Malappuram.

A total of 5,192 cases were locally acquired infections, with no known source in 640 cases. This included 99 healthcare workers.

Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of cases at 852. Ernakulam had 624 cases, Malappuram 512, Kozhikode 504, Kollam 503 and Alapuzha 501, Thrissur 478, Kannur 365, Palakkad 278, Kottayam 262, Pathanamthitta 223, Kasaragod 136, Idukki 79 and Wayanad 59 cases.

Telangana’s fresh COVID-19 cases remained largely unchanged from recent trends on Tuesday at 2,296. Ten more patients died. While 55,892 people underwent tests, results of 1,388 were awaited.

The new cases included 321 from Greater Hyderabad, 217 from Rangareddy, 173 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 155 from Nalgonda, 136 from Karimnagar, 99 from Warangal Urban and 92 from Siddipet.

Of the total, 29,873 were active cases, the Health department said. It added that in 62 government hospitals, 4,548 oxygen beds, 333 ICU beds with ventilator, and 218 ICU beds without ventilator were available. In 222 private hospitals, the figures were 2,289 oxygen beds, 720 ICU beds with ventilator and 1,093 without ventilator.

Andhra Pradesh reported 7,228 new cases and 45 deaths on Wednesday, the Health Department said.

East and West Godavari districts accounted for 23.41% of the State tally. Chittoor, Kurnool and Anantapur, with 8.80%, 8.50% and 8.43% cases respectively, accounted for another 25.73%.

For the first time in two months, the daily death toll was less than 50. The daily positivity rate of tests was 9.92% as 72,838 samples were tested.

East Godavari reported 1,112 new infections and four new deaths while West Godavari reported 962 cases and four deaths.

Karanataka on Wednesday reported 6,997 cases. The number of deaths also dropped to 38.

Bengaluru Urban reported 3,547 cases, taking the city tally to 2,04,275 and 23 deaths. Testing stood at 56,398 samples, including 21,394 rapid antigen tests.

