Core committee report unacceptable, says Higher Secondary Teachers Union

March 10, 2024 - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers’ Union (KHSTU) has said that the report of the core committee tasked with framing special rules in line with the M.A. Khader committee recommendations on school education is not acceptable.

The report had cited differences between various school sections on the same campus as a hurdle to their functioning as a cohesive unit. However, the report cannot be accepted when the government claims to not have data on government and government-aided schools where primary, high school, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary (VHSE) sections function together on the same campus, the KHSTU said.

Suggestions had been sought from teachers’ organisations on implementing the Khader committee recommendations. However, such a move was not enough. Hence, the union sought supporting data.

The report had said that the presence of more than one head of institution on the same campus was another problem, and so was the equitable distribution of physical and human resources among all students in such a scenario.

However, the government, in reply to a question by T.V. Ibrahim, MLA, in the Assembly recently had stated that it had not received any documented complaint in connection with sharing of resources among various school units functioning on the same campus.

Against this backdrop, how could it be argued that the disputes were hindering academic excellence and the core committee report cite the disputes as the reason for integration of various school units, the KHSTU asked.

The union also pointed out that in reply to a question by P.K. Basheer, MLA, in the Assembly last month on the Khader committee implementation, the government had said that the current school sections (primary, high school, higher secondary, and VHSE) would continue and come under the jurisdiction of the Directorate of General Education.

Contrast between report and government version

However, the core committee proposed integration of classes VIII to XII as ‘secondary’ section. This change in school structure was contrary to the government’s reply in the Assembly, not to mention its counter affidavit in the High Court that the present levels of the school system would remain distinct as before but for administrative functions, the KHSTU pointed out.

Even if the Director of General Education were to head the combined directorate, each section should have heads so that problems could be addressed effectively without delays. This would not overburden the official either.

The union said the higher secondary section dealt with in-depth study of subjects and so needed special attention. One official for the entire secondary section would be inadequate to meet its specific needs.

No discussion had been held with teachers, service, or students organisations on implementing the second part of the Khader committee report that had not been published more than a year after it had been submitted.

