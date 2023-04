April 24, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Priests Varkey Attupurath, Monsignor Johnson Kaimalayil, and John Karavila will be installed as Cor Episcopas of the Thiruvananthapuram Major Archdiocese of Syro-Malankara Catholic Church at the St. Mary’s Malankara Syrian Catholic Cathedral in Pattom on Tuesday.

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, head of the Syro-Malankara Church, will be the chief celebrant on the occasion.