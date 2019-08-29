Copter ride for tourists in Alappuzha

The Alappuzha District Tourism Promotion Council will organise a helicopter ride for tourists between August 30 and September 1. According to District Collector Adeela Abdulla a portion of the proceeds from the rides will go to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

The 10-minute ride will accommodate six persons at a time at ₹2,500 a person.

“We are organising ‘Fly for Kerala Helicopter Ride’ in association with Chipsan Aviation. A large number of tourists will visit Alappuzha in connection with the 67th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race and the inaugural edition of the Champions Boat League. Local people can also use this opportunity. We will donate income from the first five hours of flying to the CMDRF,” said, M. Malin, secretary, DTPC.

On Friday, the ride will be for two hours between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, it will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The service will be from Recreation Ground Alappuzha.

For bookings, contact 0477 2251796/ 9400051796.