Cops surprise retiring colleague with farewell on road

Basheer was on vehicle screening duty on the last day of his service

The National Highway 966 on Kozhikode-Malappuram border on Tuesday witnessed a rare farewell of men in khaki. The policemen on vehicle inspection duty on the district border accorded a memorable farewell to their colleague T.P. Mohammed Basheer, Assistant Sub-Inspector (Traffic Enforcement) who retired from service on Tuesday.

Mr. Basheer’s farewell took place on the road as he was on vehicle screening duty on the last day of his service. Mr. Basheer was thrilled to see his superior officer Ashraf K., Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kondotty, walk up to him, gracefully accepting his salute.

Wishing him a peaceful and healthy retired life, the DySP handed over a memento to Mr. Basheer in a brief function held on NH-966 at 11th Mile. Representatives of the Kerala Police Association and Officers Association too offered him mementoes.

Mr. Basheer was a contented man as he showed a sense of fulfillment and dedication to his service even on the last day. With a smile on his face, he thanked his colleagues who made his day memorable with the rare farewell.

Hailing from Kizhisseri, Mr. Basheer had nearly 25 years of service since he joined the Kerala Police in 1997. He was with the Malabar Special Police (MSP), Malappuram, in the initial days of his service.

Mr. Basheer’s retirement with his last day being hectic on NH duty was

highlighted by his colleagues as the police personnel’s dedication to

service during the COVID time.

About 1,000 police personnel in Malappuram district have been on

special duty to implement the lockdown. Particularly hectic was their

work when the district went through the triple lockdown in the third

and the fourth week of May.

“The selfless good work being done by the police personnel, including

women, often go unnoticed and unacknowledged whereas some rare and

sporadic excesses happening in the force are exaggerated and portrayed

with undue importance,” said District Police Chief Sujith Das S.