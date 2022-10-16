Cops step up vigil against misuse of rented facilities by drug pushers

Support of residents’ associations to be ensured for close monitoring under ‘Yodhav’ campaign

With the recurring incidents of misusing rented apartments as shelters for drug trafficking, the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the City Crime Squad have started keeping a close watch over such vulnerable locations, where rooms are allotted to guests without following the legal measures.

Efforts are also under way to enlist support of various residents’ associations to step up vigil in the area and monitor all suspicious gatherings meant to facilitate substance abuse. In some of the recent surprise checks by the police at the camp of migrant workers, it was found that many were occupying rooms without entering into any formal agreements. Many landlords were also ignorant of the whereabouts of their tenants when asked to produce the tenants’ address proofs and copies of rental agreements. The practice was almost the same in the case of native tenants too.

Daily and monthly rentals

According to police sources, daily or monthly rentals were mostly found misused by drug pushers. Hospital emergencies or search for jobs were stated as reasons by many short-stay seekers in the city, they said. Cheaper rental facilities located along the outskirts of the city were also found to be favourite hideouts of some previously arrested drug pushers.

“Since the launch of ‘Yodhav’ anti-narcotic campaign, we have been doing everything possible to expose the drug pushers and their attempts to survive using fresh tactics. The heightened vigil helped in nabbing many young drug pushers,” said a senior police officer heading the operations of DANSAF. He also said those who were previously in touch with arrested drug pushers were under the scanner as part of preventive measures against smuggling of synthetic drugs.

The officer revealed that a spike in seizure of MDMA smuggled by college students was indicating a dangerous trend despite all grassroots-level awareness programmes and social media campaigns. “Now, the people around us are more convinced and are cooperating to alert us on time,” he said.

Leaders of some of the residents’ associations in the city also said they were very keen to follow the instructions of the police and step up ward-level vigilance against substance abuse. More high-end CCTV cameras were also installed in many vulnerable locations, they said.