Cops face the music for ill-treating complainants in Kozhikode

Disciplinary action has been initiated against two police officers from the Panniyankara station who were recently accused of manhandling two complainants while handling a petition field by them.

Sub inspector Subhash and senior civil police officer Padmarajan, who was also the general diary (GD) in-charge, were asked to undergo rigorous training for a week at the district headquarters of the Kozhikode City police.

The incident leading to the alleged assault took place on October 7 when brothers K.P. Sayed Mohammed and K.P. Mohammed Muneef from Vengeri approached the Panniyankara police with a petition related to a motor vehicle accident near Kallayi. The two alleged that the police had ill-treated them when they voluntarily reported details of the accident in which their vehicle rammed a scooter.

According to them, the officers, who also summoned the scooter rider to the station for recording his statement, misbehaved with them. The two complainants were allegedly beaten up for their attempts to capture the visuals of the “abusive behaviour” at the station.

Disciplinary action against the officers was initiated on the basis of an internal investigation ordered by the District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) T. Narayanan. The petitioners had earlier submitted details of their grievance to Mr. Narayanan.

Sources said the two officers, who faced the music on the basis of strong digital evidence and eyewitnesses’ account, would be transferred to other stations on completion of their punishment training.