GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cops face the music for ill-treating complainants in Kozhikode

The police officers were asked to undergo rigorous training for a week at the district headquarters of the Kozhikode City police

Published - October 26, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Disciplinary action has been initiated against two police officers from the Panniyankara station who were recently accused of manhandling two complainants while handling a petition field by them. 

Sub inspector Subhash and senior civil police officer Padmarajan, who was also the general diary (GD) in-charge, were asked to undergo rigorous training for a week at the district headquarters of the Kozhikode City police.

The incident leading to the alleged assault took place on October 7 when brothers K.P. Sayed Mohammed and K.P. Mohammed Muneef from Vengeri approached the Panniyankara police with a petition related to a motor vehicle accident near Kallayi. The two alleged that the police had ill-treated them when they voluntarily reported details of the accident in which their vehicle rammed a scooter.

According to them, the officers, who also summoned the scooter rider to the station for recording his statement, misbehaved with them. The two complainants were allegedly beaten up for their attempts to capture the visuals of the “abusive behaviour” at the station.

Disciplinary action against the officers was initiated on the basis of an internal investigation ordered by the District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) T. Narayanan. The petitioners had earlier submitted details of their grievance to Mr. Narayanan.

Sources said the two officers, who faced the music on the basis of strong digital evidence and eyewitnesses’ account, would be transferred to other stations on completion of their punishment training.

Published - October 26, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.